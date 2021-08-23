Jimmy Hayes, former NHL winger and brother of Kevin Hayes, dies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Former NHL right-winger Jimmy Hayes, the older brother of former Rangers forward Kevin Hayes, has died at the age of 31, per multiple reports.

The cause of death was unknown at the time of this article’s publishing.

A standout at Boston College, Hayes was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He made his debut three years later with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hayes accrued 109 points in 334 career games with Chicago, the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils — his best season coming in 2014-15 when he posted 19 goals and 16 assists with the Panthers.

“The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time.”

“We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time,” a Devils statement read. “His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him. He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome.”

His brother, Kevin, followed his footsteps at Boston College before rising to stardom with the New York Rangers. He is preparing for his third season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hayes is survived by his wife, Kristen, and two young sons — age two and three months.

