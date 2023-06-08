Quantcast
Islanders

John Collins, former NHL executive, becoming Islanders operating partner

UBS Arena Islanders
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Former NHL chief operating officer John Collins is investing in the New York Islanders and will become the franchise’s operating partner, a team spokesperson confirmed with amNewYork on Thursday.

Sportico first reported Collins’ introduction to the organization.

It is unknown at this time how much Collins is investing or the size of his stake in the team, but his main responsibilities will include expanding the Islanders’ partnerships with UBS Arena management and its developer, OakView Group, along with the New York Racing Association, which owns the adjacent Belmont Park horse-racing venue.

The 61-year-old, who was the league’s chief operating officer from 2008-2015, will be tasked with running the Islanders’ business operations while co-owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky will maintain their roles of overseeing the organization’s community efforts.

Islanders Canadiens Brock Nelson
New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson (29) is congratulated after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

This is expected to provide a boost to the Islanders’ current valuation, which sits at $920 million and ranks 13th in the NHL, per Sportico.

Amongst the most notable feats during his time with the league, Collins oversaw the creation of the Winter Classic — the outdoor keystone regular-season event each year on New Year’s Day. He also spent time working with the NFL, including a stint as the CEO of the Cleveland Browns.

For more on John Collins and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

