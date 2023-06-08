John Collins, former NHL executive, becoming Islanders operating partner

Former NHL chief operating officer John Collins is investing in the New York Islanders and will become the franchise’s operating partner, a team spokesperson confirmed with amNewYork on Thursday.

Sportico first reported Collins’ introduction to the organization.

It is unknown at this time how much Collins is investing or the size of his stake in the team, but his main responsibilities will include expanding the Islanders’ partnerships with UBS Arena management and its developer, OakView Group, along with the New York Racing Association, which owns the adjacent Belmont Park horse-racing venue.

The 61-year-old, who was the league’s chief operating officer from 2008-2015, will be tasked with running the Islanders’ business operations while co-owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky will maintain their roles of overseeing the organization’s community efforts.

This is expected to provide a boost to the Islanders’ current valuation, which sits at $920 million and ranks 13th in the NHL, per Sportico.

Amongst the most notable feats during his time with the league, Collins oversaw the creation of the Winter Classic — the outdoor keystone regular-season event each year on New Year’s Day. He also spent time working with the NFL, including a stint as the CEO of the Cleveland Browns.