Giants unveil first 53-man roster of 2023 season

New York Giants’ Daniel Jones runs during the second half of an NFL wild card football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Expectations haven’t been this high for the New York Giants in a very long time. New York enters the 2023 season with their core locked up for the long-term, and a group of young talent that is itching to get their shot in their first NFL season.

Before we start running scouting reports on the Dallas Cowboys though, the team has finally cut down their roster to the NFL-required 53 men. Today we take a look at the first official Giants’ roster heading into the new season.

QB: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor (2)

RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Brieda, Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray (4)

WR: Parris Campbell, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Jalin Hyatt (6)

TE: Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager (3)

OL: Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, John Michael Schmitz, Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux, Mark Glowinski, Joshua Ezeudu, Matt Peart, Marcus McKethan (9)

NT: Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley (3)

DT: A’Shawn Robinson, D.J. Davidson, Leonard Williams (3)

Edge: Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Kayvon Thibodeaux, (3)

LB: Bobby Okereke, Isaiah Simmons, Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, Cam Brown (5)

CB: Deonte Banks, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Nick McCloud (6)

S: Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Bobby McCain, Xavier McKinney, Gervarrius Owens (5)

ST: Graham Gano, Casey Kreiter, Jamie Gillan (3)

Notes

Cole Beasley did not make the initial 53-man roster but the Giants are expecting to have him available on the practice squad or following later waiver pickups.

Boogie Basham was acquired from the Buffalo Bills on Monday for a late-round pick swap. Basham was a former second-round selection with 4.5 sacks over his first two NFL seasons.

The Giants named Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, Graham Gano, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Bobby Okereke, Xavier McKinney, and Adoree’ Jackson as captains of the 2023 roster.

A reminder that by the new league rule, the Giants can have a third quarterback not count on the final gameday roster. This means he can be placed on the practice squad and be suited up for game day.

