JT Miller’s Rangers return ‘a special thing’ after Canucks drama

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 01: J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the TD Garden on February 01, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

To say JT Miller’s weekend was a whirlwind is an understatement.

On Friday night, he showed up to American Airlines Center in Dallas to face the Stars as a member of the Vancouver Canucks. Just moments after arriving in the locker room, he was told that he was traded to the New York Rangers — a team he spent five-plus seasons with between 2012 and 2018 before getting dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the trade deadline.

He got on a plane, arrived in Boston at 3 a.m. ET to join his old, new team for a game 12 hours later against the Bruins.

Just 10:55 into his debut, he scored. Thirty-five seconds into the third period, he nabbed another one — the lone bright spot of the Blueshirts’ 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been a long two days, but it’s really special to put this jersey back on,” Miller (h/t ESPN). “It felt good to get one, but I’m kind of numb right now, but I’m trying to take it in and try to enjoy it.”

His move to the Rangers ended a months-long public feud with teammate Elias Pettersson, which embroiled the Canucks in controversy all season and forced the team to trade one of its star players, who is in the second year of a seven-year, $56 million deal and just one year removed from scoring 37 goals.

He had a full no-movement clause that he had to waive to facilitate the move back to New York, but it appeared to be a no-brainer when presented with that possibility.

“No disrespect to the Vancouver Canucks organization,” Miller said. “They have given me absolutely everything. The support I’ve had over the last year, it’s been a long year. The opportunity came up where I could become a Ranger again. It’s a special thing for my family and I.”

