Juan Soto favored to re-sign with Yankees; Dodgers, Mets looming

FILE PHOTO: Jul 14, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) prepares to bat during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Yankees are going to go from the World Series right into an offseason where their top priority will be the future of Juan Soto.

The All-Star right fielder is in line for a massive payday after hitting a career-high 41 home runs in his first season with the Yankees. He was traded from the San Diego Padres last winter to join Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the top half of a powerful Yankees lineup.

He could not have had a better contract year and is projected to make at least $500 million in his next deal. As of now, it remains to be seen if the Yankees will be willing to flash the cash to keep him — though it will not be well received in the Bronx if they let him walk.

Some big-market clubs will be lurking, most notably the Yankees’ World Series opponent, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and their crosstown-rival Mets.

Both of those club owners have deeper pockets and should be contenders for the foreseeable future, which should provide attractive alternatives for the 26-year-old. Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson developed hypothetical odds as to where he will play next season and beyond.

Juan Soto next team odds

New York Yankees | +275 (26.7%)

Los Angeles Dodgers | +450 (18.2%)

New York Mets | +500 (16.7%)

Philadelphia Phillies | +900 (10%)

San Diego Padres | +1000 (9.1%)

Toronto Blue Jays | +1200 (7.7%)

Texas Rangers | +1500 (6.3%)

Chicago Cubs | +2000 (4.8%)

Washington Nationals | +2000 (4.8%)

The Field | +750 (11.8%)

*Odds for informational purposes only

For more on Juan Soto and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com