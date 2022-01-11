Julius Randle situation with Knicks, fans growing more tense

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If Julius Randle wanted to put his thumbs-down display and ensuing wish for Knicks fans to “shut the f— up,” performances like Monday’s won’t help.

The Knicks strolled to a 111-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs behind another brilliant outing from RJ Barrett — who continues showing flashes of being the guy at Madison Square Garden. But Randle, in the Knicks’ first game back at MSG since his terse statements on Thursday against the Boston Celtics, had his worst offensive showing since he joined the team in 2019 with just two points on 1-of-7 shooting in nearly 38 minutes of action.

After picking up his third foul of the night with four minutes remaining, Randle certainly didn’t take his time making his way to the bench as Knicks fans rained boos down upon him yet again.

Not exactly the kind of environment one would expect with the Knicks leading by 24 points, even with Randle’s statement of regret and ensuing $25,000 fine handed down by the NBA for using profane language during media interviews.

“It’s a long season. We love our fans. Our fans are fantastic,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said in an attempt to mend some fences. “There’s no better place to play in the NBA. I think everyone would tell you that. There’s an appreciation for them. But along with it, there’s going to be praise and there’s going to be criticism.

“Don’t get wrapped up in either. The important thing is to lock into the team, your job, the next day, winning, your opponent, get ready to go so you can play well. And look, we play well, we know how much our fans love this team, and we love them.”

Regardless of his poor offensive night, Randle was still a plus-16 on the floor with a team-high 12 rebounds.

“It’s not like he was out there doing nothing,” Barrett said in defense of his teammate. “He was grabbing every rebound. He was getting us going on the break. He was doing a lot for us out there. He was finding us. He really got me going at the beginning of the game, too. He’s doing a lot.”

But an inconsistent Knicks offense needs Randle to perform near his All-Star level from last year if they want any shot at making the playoffs for a second-straight season. Instead, over his last six games, Randle is shooting a minuscule 35% from the field (34-of-97) while averaging just 16.6 points per game.

Despite those struggles, the Knicks have won five of those last six games Randle has played in, which is really all that matters to Thibodeau.