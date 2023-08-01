Knicks 2023-24 projected starting 5: Where things stand after July

The New York Knicks have been rather busy this offseason as they have completed multiple signings — the most notable one coming in the form of Donte DiVincenzo on a four-year deal.

In addition to signing DiVincenzo, the Knicks signed multiple free agents to two-way or minimum contracts, including Duane Washington Jr, Dylan Windler, and Nathan Knight. Though they signed average-performing players, the Knicks can turn to them as backups that can put up decent numbers, without having to pay a large sum of money.

In addition, the Knicks were also involved with multi-team trade proposals when trying to acquire Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Zach LaVine, but were eventually declined due to lack of interest or overpriced prices.

With new players on the roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season, here is how we see the Knicks’ starting five shaking out as the calendar flips to August:

PG- Jalen Brunson

Coming off a dominant showing in his first season as a Knick, Brunson averaged 24.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game. During the Knicks’ playoff run, Brunson maintained his high level of production, posting 27.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds despite their second-round exit to the Miami Heat. Though he stands at 6-foot-1, he is capable of shooting the ball efficiently from the midrange, perimeter, and off the pull-up. Brunson shows comfort in sizing up and driving to the paint and finishing with his solid floater. In addition, he facilitates the floor by setting up teammates to score. With this type of performance in his first season on the Knicks, he’ll continue to solidify his role as a star in New York City.

SG- Quentin Grimes

Entering his third year with the Knicks, Quentin Grimes showed improvements last season that secured him a role in the starting lineup. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists as he worked his way into the rotation on a more regular basis. Grimes is comfortable being a spot-up shooter that will compliment Brunson as he likes to drive in and pass out to the open man. He also shows he can shoot off the dribble and finish through contact in the paint with good athleticism. Grimes will be a player to eye as a younger talent who can take the next step, though Josh Hart will provide a great security blanket.

SF- RJ Barett

RJ Barett put up strong numbers as his evolution toward stardom continues, averaging 19.6 points, five rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He shows good athleticism when hustling for rebounds and finishing strong around the paint. Barett uses his frame to his advantage by bodying and sizing up defenders either for shots or layups. Though Barett performs well, there are some things he can work on before the start of the season. He shows confidence in his shot but comes up short on open looks either in the mid-range or perimeter. Additionally, Barett can improve on his handles as he plays stiffly at times. These things can be worked on throughout the offseason, but with changes to these aspects of the game, we can see him perform better in the starting small forward position.

PF- Julius Randle

Coming off an All-Star season, Randle put up strong numbers by averaging a solid 25.1 points and 10 rebounds. He showed that he is capable of getting the ball at the mid-range and either using his size to score in the paint or using his post moves to get open shots for himself. He also shows athleticism by being able to receive the ball from the perimeter and drive in to finish around the paint. Randle has shown that he is able to shoot from the perimeter, but his 34.3% mark from the three suggests that he can improve in the offseason to be more efficient. Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery to treat an ankle injury this offseason and is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2023-24 campaign as the starting power forward.

C- Mitchell Robinson

Robinson, the looming force down low, averaged 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds last season. The 7-foot center shows good effort to hustle for offensive rebounds to convert second-chance points. He uses his frame and athleticism to box out defenders and position himself well for rebounds. With Randle being out during the second round of the playoffs against the Heat, he had to be even more aggressive on the glass, where he averaged roughly nine rebounds per game. We can see him develop more of a stronger player and develop his own playstyle in his sixth season.

