Knicks 2023 offseason predictions for every player

As the New York Knicks head into their offseason, a slew of questions surrounding where the team goes from here. While we have all offseason to see how those play out, I thought it was time to look at what I believe this offseason will bring for each player on the roster.

Jalen Brunson

26 years old

Contract: Two guaranteed years left at a total of $51.31 million with a player option for 2025-26 worth $24.96 million.

After the 2022-23 season, Brunson’s contract looks like a steal, and the Knicks now need to be worry they may have to extend him sooner rather than later. Brunson is on a descending salary, which means he actually makes LESS MONEY every year on the deal. His player option in 2025-26 will be worth $24.96 million, which is almost $3 million less than he made this year. He may decline the option and look to get more on the open market.

But that’s a conversation for another time. This is Brunson’s team now, and the Knicks need to build around him.

RJ Barrett

22 years old

Contract: Four years left at a total of $107 million.

The Barrett contract extension will kick in next season, and the deal looked egregious for much of the year, but Barrett really turned a corner in the playoffs. Even if the surface-level stats are similar, he was clearly a much better player. He made better decisions with the ball, competed harder on defense, and attacked the basket with an array of moves.

While there is still room to grow for him, especially as a shooter, it’s important to remember that he’s only two years older than guys like Brandon Miller, who are projected top-three picks in this year’s draft. Barrett is here for the foreseeable future, but the Knicks need to find shooters to put around him.

Julius Randle

28 years old

Contract: Two years and $53.22 million left with a player option worth $29.46 million in 2025-26.

What to do with the Randle is the Knicks’ biggest question mark heading into this offseason. Brunson has seemingly taken over as the team’s leader, and Randle failed to show up in the playoffs for the second straight time. He is not a great fit with Brunson and Barrett due to floor-spacing and defense issues, but I find it hard to see the Knicks trading him this summer.

I think Randle will be back for another year with the Knicks, but I wouldn’t rule out a potential trade in the middle of next season if things are not breaking right for New York.

Quentin Grimes

23 years old

Contract: Owed $2.438 million next year with a $4.29 million club option for 2024-25

The Knicks will almost certainly pick up Grimes’ club option if he remains with the team, so he’s in New York for at least two more years before becoming a restricted free agent.

The concern for Grimes is that his spot in the starting lineup is the one that makes the most sense for the Knicks to upgrade. If the team decides to keep Immanuel Quickley as their primary bench guard then Grimes could be flipped in a deal for a three-point shooter. Given his age and 38% three-point shooting percentage, Grimes has value around the league, but my prediction is that he stays in New York.

Mitchell Robinson

25 years old

Contract: Three years left at a total of $42.94 million.

Robinson dealt with injuries yet again this season, but he was great in 59 regular-season games, averaging 7.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He had a 7.3 NET Rating and is one of the best rebounding big men in the NBA, as he showed against the Cavaliers this postseason.

Robinson is going to be in New York for the duration of his contract unless the team makes a big move for Joel Embiid or Karl-Anthony Towns; although, both of those feel unlikely.

Josh Hart

28 years old

Contract: Player option worth $12.9 million

Hart is all but a lock to decline his player option, and we already covered why he’s a fit with the Knicks and why it’s likely that he is back next season. New York was 17-8 to close out the regular season after trading for Hart, and he became a fan favorite almost immediately.

Immanuel Quickley

23 years old

Contract: One year left at $4.17 million before becoming a restricted free agent

Quickley is probably the next biggest question mark this offseason after Randle. After having a breakout season that saw him post career-highs with 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 28.9 minutes, Quickley was runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year. Given that next year is his last year under contract, the Knicks need to decide if they want to extend him or not. If they don’t believe in signing Quickley to a long-term deal then now is the time to trade him for a star before he leaves in free agency.

However, my prediction is that the Knicks extend Quickley with a new deal.

Isaiah Hartenstein

25 years old

Contract: One year left at $8.19 million

It took Hartenstein a while to find his role on the Knicks, but he emerged as a huge part of the bench unit. His hustle and rebounding and rim protection were essentially, especially when Robinson was injured, but Hartenstein may have priced himself out of a new contract with New York. I would expect next year to be his last before he leaves for a starting job somewhere else.

Obi Toppin

25 years old

Contract: One year left at $6.8 million before he becomes a restricted free agent

It would seem highly unlikely that New York will extend Toppin, which means it makes sense to move on from him. He has never fit in New York with Randle still around, but the energy and athleticism that Toppin brings will be enticing to some teams. I would expect Toppin to be traded this offseason, perhaps to allow the Knicks to move into the back half of the first round of the NBA Draft.

Miles McBride

22 years old

Contract: Team option for $1.8 million next year before he becomes a restricted free agent

McBride is the best perimeter defender on the team and has become a useful player for the Knicks with the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc. Considering the way the team runs their rotations, McBride is perfect as a 5-10 mins per game guard off of the bench. He could even be back as a restricted free agent in 2024-25.

Evan Fournier

30 years old

Contract: One guaranteed year left at $18.86 million and a club option for 2024-25 at $19 million.

It’s all but a lock for Fournier to be traded this off-season. He himself has said, “There’s no way they’re going to keep me.” Perhaps Fournier is also used for New York to trade into the NBA Draft or packaged with Toppin in a larger deal.

Derrick Rose

34 years old

Contract: Team option worth $15.59 million

Rose has transitioned into a mentorship role, and as much as the team loves him, it’s hard to see them bringing him back at that salary to just be a mentor. I would expect the team to deny his option and perhaps try to sign him to a lesser deal.

Jericho Sims

24 years old

Contract: Due a partially guaranteed $1.93 million next year with a team option of $2.1 million in 2024-25

Sims is an ideal third big man off of the bench due to his athleticism and upside. He has shown good improvement as a defender and if he can become a more reliable scoring option, he remains a great value at his contract as a bench big.

