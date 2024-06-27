Knicks add French prospect, bevy of picks after muted 2024 NBA Draft night

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Pacome Dadiet poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The days of the New York Knicks’ future hopes living and dying with the NBA Draft are over.

In a first round of a draft that has been considered by many to be one of the weakest class of prospects in recent memory, the Knicks spent most of Wednesday wheeling and dealing at Barclays Center.

Entering the day with picks Nos. 24 and 25, New York traded its first pick to the Washington Wizards, who selected Miami (FL) forward Kyshawn George, for the No. 26 pick and the No. 51 pick.

With No. 25, they took 18-year-old French forward Pacome Dadiet, who spent last season playing professionally in Germany.

Dadiet expressed a belief that he will be playing in the NBA right away, but it is only logical that the Knicks stash him away for a few seasons overseas while he continues to develop. After acquiring Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night and re-signing OG Anunoby to a five-year deal on Wednesday, per reports, New York is on the cusp of making a legitimate championship push and there is no room for Dadiet on the roster, especially with a head coach in Tom Thibodeau who has always been hesitant to give out playing time to rookie works in progress.

The hope is that Dadiet will be able to develop into another 3-and-D type of player that could thrive in Thibodeau’s system a few years down the road. For now, stashing him back in Europe ensures that another contract won’t be put on the Knicks’ books.

New York never made a second first-round pick on Wednesday night. They traded the No. 26 pick from the Wizards to the Oklahoma City Thunder for five second-round picks spread out over the 2025, 2026, and 2027 drafts.

