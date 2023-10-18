Knicks 2023-24 preseason round-up: 4 players who impressed

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the Knicks offseason comes to a close and with regular-season basketball is right around the corner, there are still lots of questions to be answered in regards to the roster.

Tom Thibodeau has made it a point to give the younger and fringe rotation players a chance to see the floor a lot in these early games. Certain players have taken advantage of the opportunity and are poised to make an immediate impact on this Knicks roster. Here are four players to keep an eye on that have shown up in the preseason.

4 Knicks who impressed in the preseason

Immanuel Quickley: Quickley is the worst-kept secret in the NBA at this point. Now entering his fourth year, the dynamic guard is primed to have a breakout season this year. After an improvement in each statistical category last year, Quickley has shown with consistent minutes and a dependable role that he can be one of the most dynamic guards in the league. In the Knicks’ first preseason game against the Celtics, Quickley showed an ability to get to the free-throw line and facilitate for his teammates. The more time he spends on the court, the more it becomes abundantly clear he will be the x-factor for the Knicks this year.

Miles McBride: While McBride may not see regular rotation minutes, he has the capability of being an immediate energizer bunny off the bench. In three games this preseason, McBride has tallied double-digit points in two games, with his most impressive performance coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves. McBride put on a sharp-shooting masterclass, going 6-of-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three. This display gave the Knicks faithful a glimpse at the potential of the third-year guard and a peek into the future when combined with Quickley.

Quentin Grimes : While Grimes became a regular starter last year, he struggled out of the gate in the Knicks’ first two preseason games. Against the Celtics on Tuesday night though, Grimes got his swagger back, knocking down seven threes. The Knicks have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to backcourt talent, so it will be up to Grimes to take the next step forward and continue to improve upon his breakout season last year.

Isaiah Hartenstein: Looking at the Knicks frontcourt, there does not appear to be that many minutes up for grabs. However, Hartenstein proved last year he can be a solid, reliable, reserve center. Hartenstein has shown flashes of his ability to space the floor with sporadic bursts of three-point shooting. While he is only averaging two attempts per game beyond the arc this preseason, merely providing a threat of shooting will do wonders for the Knicks’ spacing in their second unit. Considering the athleticism of the guards Hartenstein will be paired with, his ability to pick-and-pop from three will provide more depth to the offense and a boost to the scoring for a bench unit that struggled at times last year.

