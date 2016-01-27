Kristaps Porzingis to play in Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend

Knicks rookie Kristaps Porzingis was named to the World team for the NBA’s Rising Stars game, the league announced Wednesday. …

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball against Paul Pierce of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The game will be played on Friday, Feb. 12, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on the first night of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Below are the full rosters for Team USA and the World Team.

Team USA

Jordan Clarkson, Lakers, G

Rodney Hood, Jazz, G

Zach LaVine, Timberwolves, G

Nerlens Noel, 76ers, F/C

Jahlil Okafor, 76ers, C

Jabari Parker, Bucks, F

Elfrid Payton, Magic, G

D’Angelo Russell, Lakers, G

Marcus Smart, Celtics, G 1

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves, C

World Team

Bojan Bogdanovic, Nets, G/F

Clint Capela, Rockets, F/C

Mario Hezonja, Magic, G/F

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, C

Nikola Mirotic, Bulls, F

Emmanuel Mudiay, Nuggets, G

Raul Neto, Jazz, G

Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks, F/C

Dwight Powell, Mavericks, F/C

Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves, G/F