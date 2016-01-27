Kristaps Porzingis to play in Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend

Knicks rookie Kristaps Porzingis was named to the World team for the NBA’s Rising Stars game, the league announced Wednesday.
The game will be played on Friday, Feb. 12, at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on the first night of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.
Below are the full rosters for Team USA and the World Team.
Team USA
Jordan Clarkson, Lakers, G
Rodney Hood, Jazz, G
Zach LaVine, Timberwolves, G
Nerlens Noel, 76ers, F/C
Jahlil Okafor, 76ers, C
Jabari Parker, Bucks, F
Elfrid Payton, Magic, G
D’Angelo Russell, Lakers, G
Marcus Smart, Celtics, G 1
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves, C
World Team
Bojan Bogdanovic, Nets, G/F
Clint Capela, Rockets, F/C
Mario Hezonja, Magic, G/F
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, C
Nikola Mirotic, Bulls, F
Emmanuel Mudiay, Nuggets, G
Raul Neto, Jazz, G
Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks, F/C
Dwight Powell, Mavericks, F/C
Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves, G/F