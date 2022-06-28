Report: Knicks trade Noel and Burks to Detroit: clear $19 million in cap space

The New York Knicks have traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons according to reports.

New York will also send two future second round picks and $6 million as part of the deal.

The trade leaves New York with enough cap room to try and sign Mavericks point guard, Jalen Brunson. Noel was slated to make $9.24 million next season, while Burks was set to count $10 million against the Knicks cap number.

Earlier Wednesday, reports came through that executives around the league believed the Knicks and Brunson would agree on a four-year deal in excess of $100 million. Brunson and the Knicks have been tied together for weeks now following the 2022 NBA Draft. The Knicks added multiple first round draft picks after trading the 11th overall pick.

Following the draft, and trades of Kemba Walker, Noel and Burks, New York has freed up close to $30 in cap space over the last two weeks. The moves are expected to be part of New York’s push to land Brunson.

Noel played in just 25 games for the Knicks last season totaling an average of 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

Burks on the other hand played in almost every game for New York last season with 44 starts. The former Jazz totaled 11.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game.

Knicks future free agency plan

New York is not reportedly done in free agency and shifting the roster. The future of Julius Randle has come into question with the power forward making over $29 million in annual salary.

New York can create a max salary slot next summer, even with Brunson, by declining team options on veterans and trading away Randle.

The Knickerbockers finished a disappointing season last year following a playoff season the year prior. New York went 37-45 and missed the Play-In Tournament by six games.

While Brunson pairing with RJ Barrett is an interesting combination, the Knicks do have 20 total picks in the next seven drafts to be able to nab a top trade target, or add more talent in the draft.

