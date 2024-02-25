Kodai Senga latest: Mets ace receives PRP injection in shoulder

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder in New York on Friday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

While he is back at the Mets’ spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, FL, he will be shut down for at least another three weeks. Mendoza would not divulge a potential timetable for when he would return, stressing the importance of his throwing program and his build-up.

“You have to wait to let the shot do the work and once he starts ramping up, his throwing program will give us a better idea of if he’s bouncing back and all that,” Mendoza said (h/t SNY). For now, we just have to let it heal.”

Stating that the first 10 days after the shot are “key,” Senga will be monitored with the utmost caution.

“We have to be careful, but we’ll be flexible, as well,” Mendoza said. “Senga knows his body pretty well and he’s going to be pretty honest… He knows himself better than anybody.”

Senga was shut down on Thursday after president of baseball operations David Stearns announced that the 31-year-old right-hander suffered a moderate right posterior capsule strain. It has landed him on the injured list and already ruled him out for Opening Day, which is on March 28 at Citi Field against the Milwaukee Brewers.

His absence is already a massive void for New York. Senga was the club’s undisputed ace heading into the 2024 campaign after a blistering rookie season in which he posted a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts. He finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and in the top 10 of the Cy Young vote.

