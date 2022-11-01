Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rangers

Rangers hit post (literally), Chris Kreider scores in OT for 1-0 gritty victory over Philadelphia

By
comments
Posted on
Rangers takeaways
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) skates toward the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
AP Photos

The mark of a good team is the ability to win games where things may not be going your way. For the New York Rangers, Tuesday night was more than just things not going their way. 

New York hit the post four separate times but were able to outlast the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime 1-0 thanks to a Chris Kreider breakaway goal in the closing seconds of the extra period. 

“I thought we played great…guys played well and really hard. The goaltending was outstanding, Shesty was really good at the end but it was a battle.” Gerard Gallant told reporters after the game.

The Rangers dominated the stat sheet Tuesday night besides the low scoring total. With timely powerplay execution and excellent shot selections, they continued to pound the injured Flyers squad to a 36-19 shot differential.

Yet Carter Hart was more than up to the task early and often Tuesday night. 

The former second-round pick may have struggled through the last two seasons of his young career but had gotten off to a quick 5-0-1 start to the 2022-23 campaign. It was more of the same Tuesday evening. Hart withstood an offensive barrage from the Rangers with a little puck luck as well. Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere each hit the post on four shots throughout the game leading to frustration throughout the entire club. 

“I think everybody’s played long enough to know that kind of is what it is. It’s obviously four good looks and opportunities. They go in and we’re having a different conversation.” Jacob Trouba said after the win. 

Through three periods, the Rangers struggled to find an answer for Carter Hart and the net. Only until the waning minutes of the contest did Mika Zibanejad find Kreider on a breakaway in overtime to score the only goal needed to come away victorious.

“I was chasing all over the ice.” Zibanejad told AMNY after the game. “Luckily they missed the net. I feel that it’s usually how it goes, you get one odd-man rush, and then it goes the other way. I don’t know if that counts as a pass, I just put it in there and he took care of the rest.”

Zibanejad was all smiles after his “hail-mary” pass to Kreider moved the Rangers back into the Metropolitan division lead at 6-3-2. 

Like Jacob Trouba, Zibanejad understood the missed chances on offense for the Rangers were part of the game and ultimately led to the team regrouping and finding a way to win. For Kreider, his game-winner was the second career overtime goal and first since the 2016-17 season.

Tuesday’s win marked the end of the Ranges three-game home losing streak. New York has now won three games in a row after dropping five of six and will face off against the Boston Bruins Thursday night in the second of four straight home games. 

Game Notes

  • Before Tuesday’s contest, Gerard Gallant said that Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Vitali Kravtsov also did not play but is expected to be out a week with an upper-body injury of his own. 
  • While New York dominated for much of the game, a key moment took place to start the third period. Shortly after the second period ended, a large scrum took place that saw Ryan Lindgren and Julien Gauthier start the third in the penalty box for roughing. The Rangers killed off the penalty and were able to sustain momentum. 
  • Igor Shesterkin had a quiet night but recorded his first shutout of the season. The Russian goaltender saved all 19 shots he saw and moved his consecutive game-point streak to eight games. 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC