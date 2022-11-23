Quantcast
Islanders

Kyle Palmieri injury: Islanders RW day-to-day, Simon Holmstrom makes NHL debut

Kyle Palmieri Zach Parise Islanders
New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri (21) celebrates with left wing Zach Parise (11) after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The New York Islanders announced that right winger Kyle Palmieri is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury on Wednesday night just as his roster replacement, Simon Holmstrom, took his solo lap in warmups dedicated to rookies about to make their NHL debuts.

Palmieri suffered the injury on a hit during the Islanders’ 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Monday night in Toronto. Head coach Lane Lambert initially said earlier on Wednesday that the 31-year-old would be available for the night’s matchup against the Edmonton Oilers after he left morning skate earlier than the rest of the group for what was described at the time as an equipment issue. 

In 20 games this season, Palmieri posted six goals and three assists. 

Simon Holmstrom Islanders
Simon Holmström (Photo courtesy of Stefen Rosner/NYIHockeyNow)

Holmstrom is the first of the Islanders’ three core forward prospects — amongst Aatu Raty and William Dufour — to get a call-up to the NHL from the team’s minor-league affiliate in Bridgeport to take Palmieri’s roster spot. 

The 21-year-old Swedish prospect was playing in his second full AHL season, posting three goals and two assists in 15 games for the B-Islanders

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

