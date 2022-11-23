Kyle Palmieri injury: Islanders RW day-to-day, Simon Holmstrom makes NHL debut

The New York Islanders announced that right winger Kyle Palmieri is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury on Wednesday night just as his roster replacement, Simon Holmstrom, took his solo lap in warmups dedicated to rookies about to make their NHL debuts.

Palmieri suffered the injury on a hit during the Islanders’ 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Monday night in Toronto. Head coach Lane Lambert initially said earlier on Wednesday that the 31-year-old would be available for the night’s matchup against the Edmonton Oilers after he left morning skate earlier than the rest of the group for what was described at the time as an equipment issue.

In 20 games this season, Palmieri posted six goals and three assists.

Holmstrom is the first of the Islanders’ three core forward prospects — amongst Aatu Raty and William Dufour — to get a call-up to the NHL from the team’s minor-league affiliate in Bridgeport to take Palmieri’s roster spot.

The 21-year-old Swedish prospect was playing in his second full AHL season, posting three goals and two assists in 15 games for the B-Islanders.

