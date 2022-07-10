Nets looking for first round pick in any trade with Lakers involving Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets are still in the midst of trying to sort out what to do with superstar Kevin Durant, but more details are being revealed about what the team’s thinking is as far as Kyrie Irving.

Irving opted into the final year of his contract with Brooklyn but after Durant’s desire to be traded became public it appears the point guard is likely on the way out as well. The Los Angeles Lakers have been the only team that has shown any real interest in Irving and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets will not trade the mercurial star for Russell Westbrook without any draft picks included in the deal.

Brooklyn is looking for first-round picks, according to Stein, and LA does have a few they could throw into a deal. The Lakers could use their first-round selections in 2027 and 2029 in any deal with the Nets and they wouldn’t have to make any adjustments to the picks that they owe the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the Lakers have shown some hesitation in including those picks in a deal.

Additionally, any trade involving Irving could be held up by the Durant situation. The Nets are looking to handle that situation first before making any deal to send Irving to Los Angeles or anywhere else that might show interest in him.

Durant is signed to a four-year contract and the Nets have no reason to rush to trade the generational talent for anything less than what they’d hope to get for him. That means it could be a while before any movement is seen for either player if the Nets end up trading one or both players at all.

All eyes have been on Nets general manager Sean Marks in Las Vegas since Summer League started last week. A number of Nets players are also in Vegas to take in the action, including Irving who sat next to Theo Pinson on Saturday night for a game.

For more Brooklyn Nets coverage, visit AMNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com

Irving did not speak to reporters.

Marks was caught chatting with Lakers executive Rob Pelinka and Raptors GM Masai Ujiri. It was unclear what those conversations had been about.