Liberty ink Sabrina Ionescu to 2-year contract extension

The Liberty have locked up rising WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu through the 2025 season after she signed a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Ionescu had been entering into the final season of her rookie deal this season and is coming off a career year. She averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game during the 2022 season and helped lead the Liberty to its second consecutive playoff appearance.

New York also captured its first playoff victory since 2015.

“I’m thankful and honored to be able to represent the New York Liberty for the next couple years,” Ionescu said in a statement. “Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, Jonathan Kolb, and the entire Liberty organization has been nothing short of amazing over my time here, and I’m thrilled to work towards bringing a championship back to New York City.”

Ionescu’s 2022 campaign had been filled with accolades, including All-WNBA Second Team honors, a spot on the Associated Press First Team and two KIA WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors. She also made her first WNBA All-Star Game appearance and had been voted a starter.

Now Ionescu will be part of a superteam in Brooklyn with the arrival of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot. It’s clear that New York values the former first-overall pick as a major piece in their title chase that has spanned the entire existence of the franchise.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce Sabrina’s multi-year extension,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “Her career is already off to a historic start and her will to win is truly unparalleled. Sab has quickly become synonymous with the Liberty franchise, and we look forward to her continued success in New York for many years to come.”

The team announcement did not include financial details about Ionescu’s new contract with the Liberty. New York opens its season on Friday in Washington D.C.

