Down nine at halftime, the Liberty held the Indiana Fever to just 25 second-half points, but it wasn’t enough as they fell, 80-79, last night in Indianapolis.

Tina Charles posted 18 points to lead all scorers in the loss. Epiphanny Prince added 15 points and four steals, and Brittany Boyd contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.