Lou Lamoriello: Islanders ‘absolutely not’ selling at 2024 NHL trade deadline

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Lou Lamoriello set the record straight on Tuesday: his New York Islanders are not going to be sellers at the 2024 NHL trade deadline, which comes on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

“Are we thinking of subtracting? Absolutely not,” Lamoriello said.

The Islanders entered Tuesday night’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena three games out of third place and an automatic playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division behind the Philadelphia Flyers with three games in hand.

They have won each of their last three games to position themselves well for a late playoff push with the new system of head coach Patrick Roy, who replaced Lane Lambert in late January, appearing to have taken hold.

“I like hearing that [Lamoriello does not want to subtract],” All-Star forward Mathew Barzal said. “Lou obviously wants to win and I think the last three games especially have proved to him and shown him and even proved in our locker room that we’re a good squad in here.” There’s been some ups and downs this year, but it’s all about finding your groove at the right time and it seems like we’re playing our best hockey right now.

“So yeah, I’m excited he said that.”

Lamoriello has always backed the foundation of the team he has built over the last six years, but speculation swirled with more gusto this season that some prevalent pieces could be sold at the deadline.

The team’s recent play helped slow such a notion down whereas Lamoriello’s oft-broadcasted philosophy of always exploring the opportunity to better the roster still appears the way to go.

“They’re capable of where they’re capable of playing right now,” Lamoriello said. “We have to continue that. As far as adding, if you can, you do.”

One such aspect the Islanders could explore adding to is the defense. Veteran defenseman Scot Mayfield was placed on long-term injured reserve on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. Robert Bortuzzo is making his way back from LTIR himself and could return shortly, but additional depth could be something that is considered.

As for the group that remains in the Islanders’ locker room, Lamoriello’s insistence on not selling at the deadline provides relief.

“I think Lou has always shown a lot of confidence in this group,” center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whose name had cropped up in trade rumors, said. “It means a lot in this locker room. There’s a lot of confidence from the organization and the players. We want to keep winning hockey games and that’s our focus… [Lamoriello] showing confidence goes a long way here in this locker room.”

