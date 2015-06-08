Lumberjacks to invade Central Park for Stihl Timbersports championships

Lumberjacks are coming to Central Park to chop some wood.Fear not, New Yorkers, they’re bringing their own materials.The Stihl Timbersports …

Lumberjacks are coming to Central Park to chop some wood.

Fear not, New Yorkers, they’re bringing their own materials.

The Stihl Timbersports series will hold its U.S. championship event in Central Park on Saturday, June 20.

In its 30th year, this is the first time it’s being held in Big Town. Admission is free, with the professional lumberjack qualifying rounds beginning at 8 a.m. The pro championships start at 3 p.m. after the collegiate championships at 1:30. Both competitions take place at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park (entrance at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue).

The lumberjacks will compete in six different events: the hot saw, single buck, springboard chop, standing block chop, stock saw and underhand chop.

“Thirty years is a tremendous milestone, and we thought the best way to celebrate would be to host our biggest event in the biggest city in America,” said series executive producer Brad Sorgen in a statement. “The exposure New York City provides the sport, coupled with appearing on ABC and ESPN networks, will help make this anniversary year truly special.”