Lundqvist must step it up for Rangers

The Rangers are supposed to be able to lean heavily on Henrik Lundqvist’s shoulders against the Flyers. However, King Henrik has looked anything but royal through two games. With a pivotal Game 3 tonight in Philadelphia, he will need to step up his game.

After the Blueshirts came out flying on Sunday, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead less than halfway through the first period, something inexcusable happened — one of the NHL’s best goalies coughed it up at home. Lundqvist surrendered three unanswered goals as the Flyers charged back for a 4-2 victory, evening the series at one game apiece.

Flyers starting goaltender Steve Mason once again is out for Game 3, but Ray Emery has filled in admirably in his absence. Through the first two games, the backup has bested his Rangers counterpart, posting a .913 save percentage compared to Lundqvist’s .897.

The Flyers have all of the momentum as the series heads to the City of Brotherly Love, and it is now up to Lundqvist to get it back for the Blueshirts.