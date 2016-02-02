‘Madden’ picks Panthers over Broncos in Super Bowl 50

The “Madden NFL 16” simulation has Cam Newton being named Super Bowl MVP. Photo Credit: iStock

The Carolina Panthers are the new Super Bowl champions. Well, according to EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 16” predictions they are.

The golden showdown of Super Bowl 50 isn’t until Sunday, where new school versus old school is a theme this year as Panthers quarterback Cam Newton faces what might be a wrap for Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning’s legacy.

“Madden” Super Bowl predictions have done well when it comes to the outcome of America’s biggest game, accurately calling nine out of the last 12 championships.

In this round of predictions, “Madden” foresees a 24-20 victory for Carolina. Newton was crowned Super Bowl MVP after completing 19 of 26 passes for 216 yards with a touchdown and interception in the simulation.

Manning finished completed 21 of 37 passes to tally 241 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Denver.