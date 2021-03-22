Madison Square Garden introducing easier entry options for Knicks, Rangers games | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Madison Square Garden announced on Monday that beginning April 1, two new options to demonstrate eligibility to attend a Knicks or Rangers game will be made available for fans to enter the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Along with proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test, which has been mandatory for fans to present since fans were allowed back in the building on Feb. 23, spectators can now present proof from a healthcare provider of a negative antigen COVID-19 test or of full vaccination.

“We are grateful that New York State has taken this major step forward,” MSG Sports EVP and president of team business operations, David Hopkinson, said. ” The addition of antigen COVID-19 testing and proof of vaccination provides fans with faster and easier ways to meet the entry requirements for attending a Knicks or Rangers game. We know this will be welcome news for our fans, who have already been incredible in doing whatever it takes to support their teams.”

Fans will be able to choose any healthcare provider that offers antigen COVID-19 tests, which will need to be taken within six hours of the event’s start time.

Madison Square Garden is partnering with Ambulnz to offer onsite antigen testing — ensuring results come in 30 minutes — for $30.

For fully vaccinated fans, their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine or their only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must have come at least 14 days before the event in question.

Those still using PCR tests to get into the arena must have it done within 72 hours of the event.

Existing health surveys and temperature checks will still be in effect.

Fans hoping to get back to Madison Square Garden will have an opportunity to buy tickets for their favorite teams shortly.

Rangers tickets for three games — March 30 against the Washington Capitals along with April 6 and 8 against the Pittsburgh Penguins — went on sale Monday.

On Tuesday, tickets for Knicks games on April 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, April 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies, April 11 against the Toronto Raptors, and April 12 against the Los Angeles Lakers will go on sale for preferred season-ticket members before opening to the general public at 2 p.m. ET.