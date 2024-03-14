With ‘chip on my shoulder,’ Mark Vientos trying to cement down Mets’ DH role

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mark Vientos is not short of motivation down in Port St. Lucie during spring training.

The 24-year-old prospect appears to be the first choice of the Mets for the open designated hitter role for the 2024 season and is being afforded plenty of opportunities to run away with it heading toward Opening Day.

On paper, it is a decision that has its risks. Vientos holds a career .205 batting average, .610 OPS, with 10 home runs and 25 RBI across 254 at-bats.

“I walk around here with a chip on my shoulder,” Vientos said (h/t SNY). “I feel like I have to prove times two and I feel like I’ve been doing it. I have to keep it up and keep proving myself, and it’s not going to stop.”

Down the stretch of the 2023 season first indicated that consistency would be key for him. While the Mets played out the remainder of their schedule, Vientos slashed .272/.314/.556 (.870 OPS) with seven home runs and 12 RBI. 22 games from Aug. 29-Sept. 27 — missing all but three games during that stretch.

This spring has mirrored the end of last season in a smaller sample size. Vientos struggled to hit .200 across his first eight games but is batting .308 with three extra-base hits (two home runs) over his last four. That included a 411-foot blast during Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros.

“I’m getting there. My timing is getting there,” Vientos said. “I feel like I could mishit a pitch and it’ll be a home run. I have the ability to do that. I feel comfortable at the plate now. This past game I had a couple of good at-bats, had a walk in there so I’m happy about that. Getting there for sure.”

Mets brass certainly appear to recognize that Vientos can produce when given consistent time at the dish. It could very well be the main reason why they are hesitant to sign a notable free-agent DH option this winter.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported earlier this week that the Mets have re-engaged in talks with former Red Sox and Dodgers slugger JD Martinez and there is mutual interest there. But that takes away at-bats from Vientos, which is a notion that reportedly is providing significant moments of pause for the Mets.

