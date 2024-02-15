Mathew Barzal injury latest: Islanders star misses Stadium Series practice

New York Islanders’ Mathew Barzal (13) tries to control the puck as he battles Carolina Hurricanes’ Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal did not participate in his team’s practice at MetLife Stadium on Thursday ahead of its 2024 Stadium Series matchup against the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

After getting on the ice in full uniform to take a team photo, he left as his Islanders teammates began practicing. It was the second consecutive day that Barzal has not practiced in what the team has described as maintenance, meaning it doesn’t have to release an official injury designation.

“I’m pretty confident he’ll be in the lineup on Sunday,” Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. “But for now, it’s maintenance.”

Hudson Fasching, who has missed the past five games due to a lower-body injury, skated in Barzal’s place on the first line — something the team is obviously hoping is just a temporary fill-in.

There was no indication that the 26-year-old suffered an injury during the Islanders’ last game on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena. He played the entirety of the game and was the last skater with a shootout attempt.

His absence from skate is an obvious indicator that he is dealing with something considering he has built a reputation for being at every optional skate.

Now in his seventh full season, Barzal is enjoying one of the best campaigns of his career with 15 goals and 41 assists for a team-leading 56 points in 52 games. This is his first season moving full-time to right wing where he has built an imposing partnership with center Bo Horvat.

Not only is Barzal one of the Islanders’ top players, but he’s also one of their most marketable, and his potentially missing the Stadium Series would be a considerable loss not only for the team but for the league in one of its benchmark events of the 2023-24 season.

