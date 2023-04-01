Mathew Barzal update: Islanders star to begin skating Saturday or Sunday

New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal is returning to the ice either Saturday or Sunday to begin skating, according to head coach Lane Lambert, in what will be his first action in an official capacity since he suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 18 against the Boston Bruins.

It’s another sizable boost for a team not just on the precipice of a playoff berth, but who did much more than simply keep afloat without their top playmaker by bolstering their spot within the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

The Islanders are currently 10-4-2 in the 16 games they’ve been without the 25-year-old, who posted 14 goals and 37 assists (51 points) in 58 games played this season before an awkward hit by Craig Smith of the Bruins sidelined him. During the Barzal-less stretch, the offense is averaging nearly 3.5 goals per game which is a boon when looking at the scoring struggles New York had trudged through earlier this season.

However, his absence has hurt star center Bo Horvat the most. The 27-year-old was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks during the All-Star break to finally provide a stable linemate for Barzal.

After a hot start with the team, he’s scored three goals without the winger — including an 11-game snide that was broken on Monday with an empty-netter in a 5-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

While Barzal’s return to the ice is an obvious step in the right direction for the team, it does not indicate a pin-pointed return. There are just six games to go in the regular season and the assumption, for now, is that he’ll need several days of practice to re-acclimate.

Entering Saturday’s matchup down in Tampa against the Lightning, the Islanders hold a three-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins for the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the East and a four-point edge over the Florida Panthers, who are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

