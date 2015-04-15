Matt Harvey brings biggest 2nd home game crowd at Citi Field

The Mets decided during spring training to have Matt Harvey start the third game of this season at Washington, and …

New York Mets fans hold a Matt Harvey banner before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday, April 14, 2015. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets decided during spring training to have Matt Harvey start the third game of this season at Washington, and subsequently, the second home game at Citi Field, instead of Opening Day at either stadium.

Well, that second home game was Tuesday night. And Harvey didn’t disappoint, allowing three earned runs on five hits in six innings while striking out eight.

Did the much discussed and speculated reasoning — selling more tickets for the second game when a home-opening sellout already was expected — pan out?

The Mets drew 39,849 fans on Tuesday night for a 6-5 win against the Phillies. That’s the biggest crowd for the second home game of the season since Citi Field opened in 2009.

These are attendance figures for both the first and second home games for the Mets for the past 10 years (Note: The smaller Citi Field opened in 2009):

2015

Game 1: 43,947, a Citi Field record (Jacob deGrom)

Game 2: 39,849 (Harvey)

Change: -4,098

Percent: -9.3

2014

Game 1: 44,442 (Dillon Gee)

Game 2: 29,146 (Bartolo Colon)

Change: -13,296

Percent: -31.3

2013

Game 1: 41,053 (Jon Niese)

Game 2: 22,239 (Harvey)

Change: -18,814

Percent: -45.8

2012

Game 1: 42,080 (Johan Santana)

Game 2: 39,526 (R.A. Dickey)

Change: -2,554

Percent: -6

2011

Game 1: 41,075 (Dickey)

Game 2: 31,696 (Chris Capuano)

Change: -9,379

Percent: -22.8

2010

Game 1: 41,245 (Santana)

Game 2: 38,863 (John Maine)

Change: -2,382

Percent: -5.7

2009

Game 1: 41,007 (Mike Pelfrey)

Game 2: 35,581 (Oliver Perez)

Change: -5,426

Percent: -13.2

2008

Game 1: 56,350 (Perez)

Game 2: 47,127 (Pelfrey)

Change: -9,223

Percent: -16.3

2007

Game 1: 56,227 (Maine)

Game 2: 41,927 (Perez)

Change: -14,300

Percent: -25.4

2006

Game 1: 54,371 (Tom Glavine)

Game 2: 19,557 (Brian Bannister)

Change: -34,814

Percent: -64