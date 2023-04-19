Max Scherzer ejected from Wednesday’s game vs. Dodgers after ump inspection

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers after two separate inspections from the umpire crew led by Phil Cuzzi.

Scherzer was forced to change his glove in the third inning after Cuzzi inspected the mitt and its contents. While walking out to the mound to start the fourth, he was hailed over by Cuzzi and his crew again where they took the 38-year-old right-hander’s glove and looked it over.

After nearly a minute of an animated conversation along with Mets manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer was ejected.

Scherzer was seen on the SNY television broadcast emphatically telling Cuzzi that “it’s just rosin. It’s just rosin.”

Rosin is still a legal substance supplied on every pitcher’s mound in Major League Baseball after the league cracked down on sticky substances like spider tack that were giving an unfair advantage to pitchers — who used it to get extra movement on their pitches.

Scherzer had completed three scoreless innings against the Dodgers after his originally-scheduled start on Sunday was pushed back three days due to back soreness. Jimmy Yacobonis came in to relieve the ejected veteran for the middle innings.

