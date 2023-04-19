Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Max Scherzer ejected from Wednesday’s game vs. Dodgers after ump inspection

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Max Scherzer ejected Mets
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer’s glove during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Scherzer was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers after two separate inspections from the umpire crew led by Phil Cuzzi. 

Scherzer was forced to change his glove in the third inning after Cuzzi inspected the mitt and its contents. While walking out to the mound to start the fourth, he was hailed over by Cuzzi and his crew again where they took the 38-year-old right-hander’s glove and looked it over. 

After nearly a minute of an animated conversation along with Mets manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer was ejected.

Scherzer was seen on the SNY television broadcast emphatically telling Cuzzi that “it’s just rosin. It’s just rosin.”

Rosin is still a legal substance supplied on every pitcher’s mound in Major League Baseball after the league cracked down on sticky substances like spider tack that were giving an unfair advantage to pitchers — who used it to get extra movement on their pitches. 

Scherzer had completed three scoreless innings against the Dodgers after his originally-scheduled start on Sunday was pushed back three days due to back soreness. Jimmy Yacobonis came in to relieve the ejected veteran for the middle innings.

For more on Max Scherzer and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC