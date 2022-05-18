Quantcast
Mets

Max Scherzer injury: Mets ace leaves Wednesday’s game due to left-side discomfort

Max Scherzer injury
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer left his start during the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals after experiencing discomfort in his left side, the team announced. 

He will undergo imaging tomorrow to decipher the severity of the issue. 

“No idea right now,” Scherzer said. “I have to wake up tomorrow and get in the MRI tube.”

Facing Albert Pujols with two outs in the sixth inning, the right-hander called out the team trainer to take a look at him after missing low on a slider to run the count to 2-2. 

“I was just kind of tight all today,” Scherzer said. “I just felt a zing in my left side and I knew I was done. I’ve never kind of had left side injury before so when I felt it, I knew there was no way you could throw another pitch so just get out of there.”

After being looked at on the mound, he was escorted off the field by a trainer. Adam Ottavino proceeded to strike Pujols out to preserve a Mets 6-2 lead. 

Scherzer pitched 5.2 innings on 87 pitches, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks. It lowered his season ERA to 2.54. 

“I don’t think this is a major strain,” Scherzer said. It was kind of tight and then it just sort of went. But I don’t feel like I really ripped it. It just kind of got worse. Hopefully, I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury. Obliques, intercostals, those things can be nasty.”

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

