Max Scherzer injury: Mets ace scratched from start vs. Reds due to neck spasms

Max Scherzer (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday night in Cincinnati against the Reds due to neck spasms, the team announced just hours before first pitch. 

Southpaw David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to make the start.

While the extent of the issue is not known as of yet, it is initially believed to not be a major issue that could result in an extended time on the injured list. 

It’s been a tumultuous start to the 2023 campaign for Scherzer, a future Hall-of-Famer who is beginning to show the wear and tear that comes with a successful 16-year MLB career

After dealing with an oblique strain last season that put him on the injured list for a considerable amount of time, Scherzer owns a 5.56 ERA over his first five starts of the season. He most recently yielded six runs on eight hits in just 3.1 innings of work against the Detroit Tigers on May 3. 

That outing was his first start back from a 10-game suspension he picked up on April 15 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers when umpire Phil Cuzzi deemed the combination of sweat and rosin that continuously appeared on Scherzer’s hand and glove was too sticky to be legal.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer’s glove during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Scherzer was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Mets’ rotation was already in a precarious position before Scherzer’s scratch. 

Justin Verlander recently made his season debut after dealing with a shoulder strain dating back to the end of spring training while Carlos Carrasco was scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday as he works his way back from a bone spur in his right elbow and an illness.

Jose Quintana has also been sidelined until at least July after undergoing rib surgery back in March. 

For more on Max Scherzer and the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

