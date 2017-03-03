Maxi Moralez takes Frank Lampard’s spot for NYCFC

Replacing Frank Lampard is no easy task, but New York City FC will look to Argentine midfielder Maxi Moralez to fill his considerable void left by his retirement.

Moralez, 30, last played in Mexico for Club Leon and brings over a decade of experience to the squad. He joins David Villa and Andrea Pirlo as NYCFC’s third designated player.

“Maxi is dynamic, he’s direct and he’s very good in one v. one situations,” head coach Frank Vieira said in a news release announcing Moralez’s signing in mid-February. “He can create chances and can score goals.”

While Moralez may not be as prolific at the net as Lampard was when healthy, he is a steady, experienced player in the midfield that should fit well in Vieira’s system. He’s likely to start in the club’s first match of the season Sunday against Orlando City SC.

Moralez’s best years were spent in Italy. Signed to Serie A club Atalanta in 2011, Moralez scored 16 times with 17 assists over the course of four seasons.