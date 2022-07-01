Breaking News: Mets announce Bassitt to IL, Scherzer to start on Tuesday

The New York Mets announced that starting pitcher Chris Bassitt has been placed on the Injured List.

No injury diagnosis has been announced by the team but it appears to be a non-injury issue according to reports.

Bassitt was expected to start the season opening game this afternoon against the Texas Rangers and instead will be replaced by David Peterson.

Peterson is 4-1 as a starter this season and sports a healthy 3.10 ERA. Tonight will mark his 10th start of the season.

Right-hander R.J. Alvarez has been called up to take Bassitt’s roster spot. He last appeared in the Majors in 2015 with the Oakland Athletics and has a 2.49 ERA in 20 appearances at Triple-A Syracuse.

Bassitt is 6-5 on the season with a 4.01 ERA. His last outing was against Miami where he threw seven innings and gave up three runs in a 5-3 win on Saturday.

Scherzer is Back for Mets

As one starting pitcher goes down, another appears to be back.

According to reports, Max Scherzer has reported to the major league club and is expected to start on Tuesday when the Mets travel to Cincinnati.

Scherzer has been out for the Mets since May due to a strained oblique injury that has cost him over a month of the 2022 season.

The three-time Cy Young award winner was 5-1 in eight starts for the Mets with a 2.54 ERA.

The updates on Scherzer and Bassitt come after reports have surfaced that Jacob Degrom could make a rehab assignment on Sunday.

New York is slated to start a three game series with the Rangers later tonight. First pitch from Citi Field is slated for 7:10pm. The Mets sit at 47-29 and in first place in the NL East by three and a half games.

For more on the New York Mets, turn to AMNY.com