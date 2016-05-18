Mets’ Binghamton Double-A team to have fan vote for new name

Does a female French shortstop have what it takes to play in MLB? Photo Credit: Padma Lakshmi via Twitter; Paul Bruinooge for Patrick McMullan

Mets minor-leaguers at Double-A may soon be called Stud Muffins, Timber Jockeys or Rumble Ponies.

The Mets’ Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, formerly known as the Binghamton Mets, has been holding a fan vote for what the team’s new nickname should be. On Tuesday, they announced the six finalists from thousands of entries.

Before you think the names are too out there, remember that there are minor league teams named the Yard Goats, the Flying Squirrels, the Biscuits and the Isotopes, to name a few.

Voting began Tuesday and runs until June 1 on the team’s website. The name change will take effect beginning with the 2017 season.

Without further ado, the nominees, with explanations of each name per the team’s website:

— The Binghamton Bullheads: A local inhabitant of the Susquehanna River, a Bullhead is a bullhead catfish. The bullhead displays a tough and resilient character such as the Binghamton community.

— The Binghamton Gobblers: A symbol of the rich hunting culture of the area, the “Binghamton Gobblers” honors the outdoorsman lifestyle and turkeys who call Binghamton home.

— The Binghamton Rocking Horses: The “Binghamton Rocking Horses” celebrates the Triple Cities’ rich history as the “Carousel Capital of the World.”

— The Binghamton Rumble Ponies: A tribute to the Triple Cities’ carousel heritage, the “Binghamton Rumble Ponies” is a herd of fierce horses that no carousel center pole can contain.

— The Binghamton Stud Muffins: While tipping a cap to the players on the field, the “Stud Muffins” celebrates the collection of carousel horses belonging to Binghamtonians.

— The Binghamton Timber Jockeys: Combining the fun of Minor League Baseball with the rich carousel history of the Triple Cities, the “Binghamton Timber Jockeys” pays homage to everyone that rides the carousels.