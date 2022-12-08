Mets bring on David Robertson with 1-year deal; continue building bullpen

Just moments after news of Brandon Nimmo staying in Queens came down the line, the Mets came away with another vital signing, picking up veteran reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10 million deal Thursday night.

For a bullpen in flux, Robertson is an important piece to add to the equation. It also finally gets him to the Mets after the team was linked to him during the trade deadline last season. The 37-year-old has overcome recent injury issues to post a 2.40 ERA, 1.162 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies — his first full season since 2018 when he was with the Yankees.

Preparing for his 15th MLB season, Robertson owns a 2.89 career ERA while averaging 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Expect the right-hander to take on a late-innings role that provides Buck Showalter with another potential bridge option now that Trevor May is a free agent to get to closer Edwin Diaz, who became the first relief pitcher in MLB history to sign a nine-figure contract earlier this offseason.

The Mets also acquired left-handed reliever, Brooks Raley, to replace Joely Rodriguez on Wednesday before picking up Zach Greene from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft.

