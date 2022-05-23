Quantcast
Mets

Mets, Citi Field to host 1st-ever wheelchair softball event on May 24

Citi Field Mets wheelchair softball
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will host the 2022 Wheelchair Softball Tournament and Clinic on Tuesday at Citi Field, the first-ever edition of this event. 

Three local wheelchair softball teams will partake in a round-robin tournament. They’ll also lead a clinic for approximately 75 local schoolchildren from New York City Public Schools with disabilities. 

Organized by the Wheelchair Sports Federation and the Mets’ Accessibility and Disability Alliance Employee Resource Group, the event is sponsored by Citi and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation

The Wheelchair Sports Federation is a national non-profit that provides opportunities for disabled and wheelchair-bound adults and children to play recreational and competitive sports.

Former first baseman and SNY analyst, Todd Zeile, along with Mr. and Mrs. Met are scheduled to make appearances on Tuesday, as well.

Participants will not only receive lunch and gift bags, but they’ll also get tickets for Disability Pride Night on July 7, when the Mets host the Miami Marlins. 

For more Mets coverage like this Wheelchair Softball update, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

