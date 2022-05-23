Mets, Citi Field to host 1st-ever wheelchair softball event on May 24

The New York Mets will host the 2022 Wheelchair Softball Tournament and Clinic on Tuesday at Citi Field, the first-ever edition of this event.

Three local wheelchair softball teams will partake in a round-robin tournament. They’ll also lead a clinic for approximately 75 local schoolchildren from New York City Public Schools with disabilities.

Organized by the Wheelchair Sports Federation and the Mets’ Accessibility and Disability Alliance Employee Resource Group, the event is sponsored by Citi and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation.

The Wheelchair Sports Federation is a national non-profit that provides opportunities for disabled and wheelchair-bound adults and children to play recreational and competitive sports.

Former first baseman and SNY analyst, Todd Zeile, along with Mr. and Mrs. Met are scheduled to make appearances on Tuesday, as well.

Participants will not only receive lunch and gift bags, but they’ll also get tickets for Disability Pride Night on July 7, when the Mets host the Miami Marlins.

