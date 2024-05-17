Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Throughout the 2022 season, Mets closer Edwin Diaz was almost automatic whenever he was called upon to save a game, doing so successfully in 32 of 35 opportunities. But now—after missing all of 2023 when he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee celebrating a save during last year’s World Baseball Classic—Diaz has as many blown saves over his last four opportunities as he had in all of 2022.

Diaz has refused to use his absence in 2023 as an excuse for his struggles this season. “I just try to keep working and [the Mets] trust in me,” Diaz said after Thursday’s 6-5 extra-inning win over the Phillies, in which he blew the save in the ninth inning. “As long as they give me the ball in every situation, I will do my job.”

Diaz feels an issue with his pitching mechanics has played a big role in his recent struggles. He and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner have been working to correct his delivery. According to Diaz, this issue has mainly affected his fastball command, leading him not to throw it as much and, consequently, relying too heavily on his slider. In Thursday’s outing, just nine of the 25 pitches he threw were fastballs, with the other 16 being sliders.

“I got to start throwing my fastball more,” Diaz said after the game. “I feel really good. I just got to find a way to get that last out and get the W.”

Another factor Diaz believes has contributed to his struggles is trying to get acclimated to the pitch clock. Since Diaz missed the entirety of the 2023 season, this year marks his first experience with it. According to Diaz, he feels that he might be too concerned with the pitch clock on the mound and working too quickly. He intends to work at a slower pace in the future.

Since blowing his first save on May 5, Diaz has seen his E.R.A. balloon from 2.13 to 3.57.

After a miserable first season with the Mets in 2019, when he blew seven saves and pitched to a 5.59 E.R.A., Diaz soon returned to form as one of the best closers in baseball, saving 64 games in 73 opportunities from 2021 to 2022.

In other Mets bullpen news, Drew Smith, who was set to be activated from the injured list this week after rehabbing from right shoulder soreness, suffered a setback while playing catch prior to Tuesday’s game. While manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Smith felt a “pinch” on the back of his shoulder, he also said the team does not believe the issue is anything serious and is optimistic Smith will be back with the team soon.

Lefty Brooks Raley was diagnosed with a UCL strain by Dr. Keith Meister Tuesday. While Tommy John surgery is an option, Dr. Meister also said the strain was healing. Raley, 36, is hoping to rehab and avoid the surgery. Mendoza said the current plan is to shut him down from throwing for two weeks to see how his recovery goes.

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Mets optioned starter Joey Lucchesi back to Triple-A Syracuse and called up lefty reliever Josh Walker as a fresh bullpen arm.