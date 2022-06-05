Mets blow late lead but rally in 10th to beat Dodgers 5-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Davis led off the 10th inning with an RBI double after the Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and New York hung on to salvage a four-game series split with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Pete Alonso doubled home the tying run in the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly for the Mets, who have won eight of 11. Alonso then started the 10th on second base as the automatic runner and scored another go-ahead run on Davis’ hit off Craig Kimbrel (0-2).

Will Smith homered and Eddy Alvarez tied it with a two-out RBI single in the ninth for Los Angeles, who have lost five of seven. They fell to 31-2 this season when leading after seven innings.

Rookie right-hander Adonis Medina retired Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to open the Dodgers’ half of the 10th before Trea Turner reached on catcher interference, putting runners at the corners. Turner stole second without a throw but Medina coolly struck out Smith to earn his first career save in his sixth appearance for the Mets.

Starling Marte homered early in the second straight victory for the Mets, who won at Dodger Stadium after trailing in the eighth inning for the first time since July 22, 2007. New York, which has lost only two of its first 17 series this season, improved to 5-0 in extra-inning games.

The Dodgers dropped to 0-4 after splitting this series between the NL’s top two teams by winning percentage. New York (37-19) nudged back ahead of Los Angeles (35-19) for the NL’s best record.

Turner hit an early two-run homer, and Los Angeles nursed that 2-1 lead before Alonso, Escobar and Tomas Nido drove in runs against the Los Angeles bullpen in the eighth.

Smith then hit a leadoff homer in the ninth off Seth Lugo (1-1), who came on after Mets closer Edwin Díaz retired the Dodgers’ 1-2-3 hitters in the eighth. After Chris Taylor’s double, Alvarez smacked Lugo’s first pitch into center to tie it in his second appearance for LA, who recalled the former Olympic medal-winning speed skater Friday.

Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning for Los Angeles, rebounding from two dismal home starts in which he allowed 16 hits and 12 runs. The left-hander walked three and struck out four, but New York’s late rally left him 1-4 over his past six starts in the Dodgers’ topsy-turvy rotation, where depth starters Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson are dominating while Urías and Walker Buehler struggle.

Trevor Williams yielded six hits and struck out five over five innings for New York.

