Mets vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 3: 3 picks for the series introduction to Queens

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Mets are back in Queens Wednesday night to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. With the series tied at one game apiece, the Mets have a golden opportunity to take a series lead with home-field advantage now in their midst.

However, if you want to get in on the action, here are three bets that could win big while watching the Mets take on the Dodgers.

Pete Alonso over home runs: +390

He’s due to hit one. He could not homer in LA, and I think Game 3 would be the perfect time for Alonso to raise the apple. In Alonso’s career against the Dodgers’ Game 3 starter Walker Buehler, he is 5-for-14 with four home runs.

At +390 odds, this is a great pick, but if you want to double down on it, Alonso has also hit two homers off of Buehler in a single game back in his rookie season in 2019.

Alonso is +3000 to hit two homers in the game. But if there is anyone that can do it, it’s the Polar Bear.

Freddie Freeman 2+ hits: +225

As many Mets fans remember from his days with the Braves, Freddie Freeman is dangerous. Despite playing with a badly sprained ankle, Freeman has still found ways to get it done for the Dodgers, and heading into Citi Field for the playoffs for the first time in his career, Freeman could use this opportunity to rise to the occasion.

In his career, Freeman has a .303 batting average against the Mets to go along with 31 homers and 129 RBI. However, in Freeman’s first six plate appearances against Mets starter Luis Severino, he is 0-for-5 with a walk. But it’s only a matter of time until Freeman gets to him, and I think he will collect two singles in the contest.

Mets Moneyline: -112

It’s going to happen. The Mets are going to go up 2-1 on the Dodgers. The crowd at Citi Field is going to shock the Dodgers, and the Mets will feed off the energy. Severino has a great chance in his first home postseason start with the Mets to make an immediate impact.

In his last start, Buehler allowed seven runs on six hits in a loss to the San Diego Padres. If the Mets are able to jump on him early, it could be yet another rough night for Buehler. The Mets are 2-0 at home in the playoffs this season, and I think that will continue Wednesday night.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com