Mets farm system receives boost in latest MLB rankings

The effort of first-year general manager Billy Eppler to build up the Mets’ once-sparse farm system already appears to be paying off.

MLB Pipeline released its new list of its top 100 prospects around the league and the Mets have four of them — including the No. 1 overall prospect in catcher Francisco Alvarez.

He headlines the team’s suddenly-deep crop of talent behind the plate after Kevin Parada was taken 11th overall by the Mets at the 2022 MLB Draft in July.

The Georgia Tech product is ranked 40th by MLB Pipeline and No. 3 within the Mets’ system. Only four other catches outside of Alvarez and Parada made the top 40.

Third baseman Brett Baty — who received his call-up to the majors on Tuesday by the Mets — was ranked No. 19 amongst all MLB prospects while outfielder Alex Ramirez, currently in high-A ball, is ranked 90th.

Another newcomer to the Mets’ system, shortstop Jett Williams, has been ranked as the team’s No. 5 prospect after being selected 14th overall at the draft.

In total, five new prospects acquired by the organization this series have been classified as top-30 prospect for New York: Parada, Williams, pitcher Blade Tidwell (No. 8), outfielder Nick Morabito (No. 14), and third baseman Jacob Reimer (No. 18.)

Other prominent pre-existing prospects such as Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos fell out of the Pipeline’s top 100 and are ranked sixth and seventh respectively within the organization after the new crop of talent’s arrival.

The organization’s top 30 list is as follows:

Francisco Alvarez, C, AAA Brett Baty, 3B/OF, MLB Kevin Parada, C, Rookie Ball Alex Ramirez, OF, High-A Jett Williams, SS, Rookie Ball Ronny Mauricio, SS, AA Mark Vientos, 1B/3B, AAA Blade Tidwell, RHP, A Calvin Ziegler, RHP, A Matt Allan, RHP, High-A Mike Vasil, RHP, High-A Dominic Hamel, RHP, High-A Joel Diaz, RHP, A Nick Morabito, OF, Rookie Ball Jose Butto, RHP, AAA Junior Santos, RHP, High-A Willy Fanas, OF, Rookie Ball Jacob Reimer, 3B, Rookie Ball Eric Orze, RHP, AAA Jordany Ventura, RHP, A Simon Juan, OF, Rookie Ball Grant Hartwig, RHP, AA Stanley Consuegra, OF, High-A Khalil Lee, OF, AAA Nick Plummer, OF, MLB (DFA’d) Robert Dominguez, RHP, A Luis Rodriguez, RHP, A Christian Scott, RHP, High-A Javier Atencio, LHP, Rookie Ball Keyshawn Askew, LHP, High-A

