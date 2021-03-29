Mets, Francisco Lindor not on verge of extension yet: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Time is officially running out for the Mets’ talks with Francisco Lindor about a possible long-term contract extension.

The 27-year-old superstar shortstop’s self-imposed deadline of Opening Day, April 1, is just hours away as he’s remained steadfast that he won’t distract himself or the team with negotiations during the season.

Reports on Sunday indicated that there had been some progress made when Lindor had dinner with Mets owner, Steve Cohen — which Cohen himself confirmed on Twitter.

On Monday, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the Mets have offered more than $300 million to Lindor to keep in Queens for the foreseeable future. However, an agreement is not on the verge of being established.

Martino added that all it could take is someone to “pick up the phone and start a conversation in which Lindor’s agent says he’s ready to sign. Then they could hammer out final details.”

Cohen isn’t tipping his hand, though.

“Well, we have a deadline March 31,” he wrote to a fan inquiring on Twitter. “Today is the 29th. It either will or won’t in the next two days.”

Lindor’s deal is expected to be at least 10 years for over $300 million. Initial reports last week speculated that the Mets sent an initial offer under that $300 million number while Lindor’s camp came back with one well over it.

His deal will easily become the richest doled out in franchise history after he was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in January.

“The reason why I’ve said I don’t want it to be after Opening Day, it’s because as players, we have a duty to show up and win. It would be unfair for me and the rest of the team to have an ongoing conversation about extending,” Lindor said earlier this month. “When it comes to negotiations, that’s something that’s out of the stadium and has nothing to do with showing up to the game… That’s why I said I don’t want it to extend to Opening Day.”