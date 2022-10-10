Focus quickly shifts to long list of Mets free agents after NL Wild Card Series elimination

Over an hour after the Mets’ season ended in a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday night, outfielder Brandon Nimmo was still in his full uniform at his locker in the Mets clubhouse.

“Trying to soak it in,” the center fielder said. “I went out [on the field] and wanted to take some pictures with the family because we don’t know what the future holds. Need to enjoy it now… you never know in baseball where the future might take you.”

Nimmo is one of 10 definite Mets free agents that will be hitting the open market — including star ace Jacob deGrom who has maintained his stance from the spring that he will opt out of his deal — along with four others that have either player, team, or mutual options.

Potential Mets free agents this winter

Player Position 2023 Status Jacob deGrom SP Player Option Carlos Carrasco SP Unrestricted Free Agent Edwin Diaz Closer Unrestricted Free Agent Chris Bassitt SP Mutual Option Trevor May RP Unrestricted Free Agent Brandon Nimmo CF Unrestricted Free Agent Taijuan Walker SP Player Option Adam Ottavino RP Unrestricted Free Agent Tyler Naquin RF Unrestricted Free Agent Seth Lugo RP Unrestricted Free Agent Trevor Williams RP Unrestricted Free Agent Mychal Givens RP Mutual Option Daniel Vogelbach DH Club Option Tommy Hunter RP Unrestricted Free Agent

“Free agency will be an interesting road I’ve never gone down before,” he said. “We’ll see what’s in store. It’s going to be a new adventure for me so I really don’t know what to expect.”

Coming off one of the best seasons of his career, there will be no shortage of suitors for the 29-year-old, who has spent the last 11 years in the organization. It’s that hometown factor that makes him “definitely interested” in coming back, though it remains to be seen if the feeling will be mutual.

“We’re looking at being a part of a winning culture as well and I think that’s something [owner Steve Cohen] has done really well here,” Nimmo said. “There’s definitely some factor that will play into that as far as how I’ve been treated while I’ve been here, the chance they took on me in the draft. It’s all I’ve really known.”

He was far more open about the situation that the man who inhabited his neighboring locker in deGrom, who would not delve into anything related to his contract or even his future with the Mets.

“I’m not going to discuss any contract stuff,” he said. “We just lost a game, our season’s over, and that’s all other is to it.”

Arguably the Mets’ most valuable pitcher this year, Edwin Diaz, is also a free agent this winter and picked the perfect time to do so. He posted 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA while striking out more than half of the batters he faced (118-of-235).

“I hope [the Mets] come to me quick to talk,” Diaz said. “I will take the best offer for me and my family.”

