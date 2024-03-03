Mets send top prospects Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Luisangel Acuna, more to minor-league camp, Triple-A

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Mets began making their first major cuts on Sunday, optioning some of their top prospects to either minor-league camp at spring training or Triple-A.

Outfielder Drew Gilbert, along with catcher Drew Gilbert, infielder Jett Williams, along with starting pitchers Mike Vasil and Christian Scott have been assigned to the Mets’ minor-league camp in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Infielder Luisangel Acuna and relief pitcher Kolton Ingram, who was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers, were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Williams, Gilbert, and Acuna are the Mets’ three top prospects heading into the 2024 season with Gilbert appearing to be on the fastest track to the majors given some of the uncertainties that await the Mets in their outfield this season. He went 1-for-9 during spring training with two RBI.

Williams and Acuna’s arrival to the majors is also likely on the near horizon, but just a bit further away. Acuna is projected to be the team’s starting second baseman of the future with Williams, a natural shortstop, likely to move to the outfield to open up his best path to the big leagues.

Acuna went 3-for-8 with an RBI during the spring while Williams went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Both Acuna and Gilbert should begin the 2024 season in Triple-A while Williams should start out in Double-A.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com