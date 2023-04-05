Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Mets

Mets 2023 home opener postponed to Friday: What you need to know

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Citi Field Mets home opener 2023

After a seven-game season-opening road trip, the New York Mets’ return home to Citi Field will have to wait just a bit longer.

The 2023 home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon, has been postponed to Friday due to impending inclement weather expected in Queens. Facing off against the Miami Marlins with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, the celebratory day will have fans clamoring to get to the ballpark early so they don’t miss a moment. 

Here is what you need to know when heading to Citi Field on Friday.

What to know for the Mets’ 2023 home opener

  • The parking lot at Citi Field will open at 9:40 a.m. ET and gates to enter the stadium will open one hour later at 10:40 a.m. Due to the high volume of traffic expected, the Mets are encouraging fans to take mass transit.
  • The annual Shea Floral Presentation will begin approximately 30 minutes before first pitch. The family of Bill Shea, the man who was instrumental in bringing National League baseball back to New York with the Mets in 1962, will present manager Buck Showalter with a floral arrangement for good luck. This is a tradition that dates back to the Mets’ very first Opening Day at the Polo Grounds.
  • New Jersey vocalist Anna Negron will perform the national anthem with members of the FDNY presenting colors. NYPD police officer Makiah Brown will sing “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning.
  • The Mets will honor legendary broadcaster Bob Murphy, who spent 42 years with the organization, with a mark in the left-field rafters next to other retired numbers and honored individuals. Murphy’s children Brian, Kasey, and Kelly will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Mets alumni Mookie Wilson, Tim Teufel, and Turk Wendell.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC