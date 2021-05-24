Mets GM Zack Scott working phones as injury news comes down on Conforto, McNeil, Carrasco, more

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

General manager Zack Scott said it best on Monday evening when he admitted that there will be “multiple waves” of injured players returning to the team over the next month as the hobbled New York Mets attempt to stay afloat.

As it stands, the Mets have 16 notable contributors on the injured list, and Scott understands that he needs to take action to ensure there is enough depth to help the team survive.

“We’re exploring all options,” Scott said. “I’m pretty much on the phone all day every day. We have to find the best solutions always. That’s the job of baseball operations… [Other teams] are always willing to talk but it doesn’t mean nothing is going to happen. We’re exploring, there are some teams that are more open than others. This time of year, it’s typical to see teams just seeing where they’re at.”

He acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cubs for cash, but after the update he provided on Monday, Scott and the Mets might need some more reinforcements.

Headlining his injury updates, Scott revealed that right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil, both All-Stars, are dealing with “significant hamstring strains,” that could hold them out until at least late June.

“Those guys will be out for a while,” Scott added.

In another surprising pivot, he revealed that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco — who has yet to appear in a Mets uniform after being acquired from the Cleveland Indians in the Francisco Lindor deal — will also be out until late June. That’s roughly four-to-six weeks later than what had been initially forecasted as the veteran right-hander has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue.

The setback occurred as Carrasco began “ramping up the intensity” of pitching regularly in the majors.

“He’s going to try and grin and bear it, that’s why you want to slow things down because he’s so excited to contribute,” Scott said. “But it’s up to us to recognize that we need to take it a little easier with him.”

The Mets’ GM did provide some promising injury updates on Monday, though. Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is still on track to return to the big club in mid-June while Seth Lugo — who could be used as either a starter or reliever at this point — should be ready to go by the time he is eligible to come off the injured list on May 31.

First baseman Pete Alonso, who is dealing with a hand injury, could also be back by next week as he began swinging with two hands Monday.