Mets’ Jeff McNeil leaves Thursday’s game with apparent leg injury

New York Mets star Jeff McNeil was forced to leave Thursday afternoon’s game with an apparent leg injury.

During the top-of-the-first inning, with two outs and two on, Asdrubal Cabrera lined a shot into the left-field gap that McNeil was able to flag down but immediately crashed into the wall upon securing the ball.

Without proper time to brace himself for the impact, McNeil’s fell to a heap on the warning track after the hard impact. After sitting up he threw his glove to the down in frustration — a clear sign of a player knowing he suffered a prominent injury. He remained for a few minutes as the Mets’ trainer and manager Luis Rojas rushed out to left field to check on him.

After getting up to try and walk back to the Mets dugout, he keeled over after a few steps while favoring his leg and went back down, prompting the cart to retrieve him and take him to the clubhouse.

He was replaced in the lineup by Billy Hamilton, who will go to center field while Brandon Nimmo — who started in center — shifts to left.