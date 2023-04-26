Mets notebook: No ‘strict’ platoon set for Brett Baty, Eduardo Escobar

QUEENS — Since being called up to the majors earlier this month, Brett Baty has gotten the starting nod at third base in six of the Mets’ previous eight games entering Wednesday night’s meeting with the Washington Nationals since making his big-league season debut on April 17.

It certainly suggests that he’s getting the chance to run away with the starting job rather than there being a set platoon, but Mets manager Buck Showalter is just playing the matchups.

“It’s not strict,” he said about the platoon. “We’ll pick some spots there. Both of them really, we want to use both their skills and make sure that I don’t close the door on anybody. We’re going to need both of them.”

Baty, who gets the night off on Wednesday in favor of Escobar, has sputtered out of the gates, batting .250 with a .572 OPS and two RBI. Yet, it’s a step up from Escobar, who was batting .145.

The organization’s No. 2 ranked prospect, however, has gone just 1-for-6 against left-handed pitching this season, prompting Showalter to utilize the switch-hitting capabilities of Escobar.

Each of Escobar’s last three starts since Baty’s call-up has come against lefties: JP Sears of the Oakland Athletics, Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Sean Manea of the San Francisco Giants.

MacKenzie Gore, who toes the rubber for the Nationals on Wednesday night, is also a lefty. Escobar went 3-for-11 with one home run and two RBI over those previous three starts

“I’ve got some thoughts as we go forward depending on where the matchups lie a little bit,” Showalter said. “What’s tough with some people, Brett doesn’t have a big sampling and [Escobar] sometimes… a guy might hit left-handed pitching real well in the minor leagues, but not the left-handed pitching up here. There are a lot of variables here.”

***

Justin Verlander (shoulder strain) remains on schedule for a minor-league rehab start on Friday. Showalter, however, was not willing to disclose which minor-league affiliate that start will come with. Should all continue to go well, he’s slated to make his Mets debut on May 3 in Detroit against the Tigers.

Carlos Carrasco (bone spur) had a tossing session today. Showalter is expected to disclose after Wednesday night’s game where he currently stands after receiving an injection in his elbow last week.

