Mets superfan ‘Patchman Phil’ brings unique style to Citi Field

“Patchman Phil” has been an icon around New York Mets fan clubs since he started rocking his vibrant fits. He consistently sports blue-and-orange attire with unique patches sewed on that generally relate to the team.

Phil first became a big Mets fan during the Mike Piazza era. His mother, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor, would consistently watch Mets games with her caretaker/best friend. This would inspire Phil to start watching Mets games. In 2018, Phil and his then-girlfriend, now wife, came up with a special idea for an outfit that would stand out.

Phil takes a jacket and sews patches onto them to create a Mets-themed fit, with the help of his wife and mother-in-law throughout the creative process. He has about 60 to 70 patches on each jacket, though he likes to say 69 specifically as a nod to the 1969 Miracle Mets.

“I didn’t just want to have a jersey, I wanted to do something different,” Phil said. “My initial jersey was an orange blazer that modeled the old Shea Stadium ushers.”

Every Saturday that the Mets play at home, Phil attends the game and sits in section 412. In his “Saturday section”, he forms friendships as he and fellow Mets fans bond over their support for the team.

“Meeting so many new people is my favorite part of it all. I’m at a point where I call these people who I see in my section my legitimate friends,” Phil said. “The movie Fever Pitch really describes my life and how awesome it has become.”

This season, “Patchman Phil” debuted a blue jacket with short sleeves. With large “Patchman” letters written on the back, it certainly helps Phil stand out in a crowd.

As distinguished from other sports, every baseball stadium carries different dimensions. With different food, atmospheres and more, visiting respective stadiums can be a very amusing experience for any fan.

“My favorite activity is traveling to different stadiums,” Phil said. “I’ve been to PNC Park and Wrigley Field and have had the chance to meet a variety of people. My wife and I do trips like that.”

This year, as a unique two-game series, the Mets traveled to London to play against the rival Philadelphia Phillies on June 8-9. Just because the team was playing internationally didn’t mean that “Patchman Phil” wouldn’t be in attendance.

“Most recently, I went to London with my dad to see the Mets play the Phillies,” Phil said. “The UK people loved my jacket so it was very cool to be ‘Patchman’ abroad.”

The Mets are seemingly atop the charts of baseball teams with unique superfans. “Jaymaccustoms”, “Eddie the Cowbell Man”, “Pinman” and “Patchman” are just a few of these fans who showcase their spirit in niche ways.

“Mets fans are different from other fans. The Yankees are more serious and are more about business.” Phil said. “I find the Mets are more family-orientated which opens things up for more playfulness, wildness and fun atmospheres. The World Series drought plays a role for the Mets fans too.”

Social media has revolutionized the way that fans can interact with one another and their favorite teams. The Mets have over one million followers on Instagram. “Patchman Phil” recognizes the importance of adjusting to the social media landscape.

“I want to get more into the social media aspect of connecting with fans,” Phil said. “People will message me when I’m at a game and ask to meet up. I definitely think that grows the ‘Patchman’.”

“Patchman Phil” has also had ideas about doing a social media series about his myriad patches’ history. He has ones from the ’60s and ’70s, including the original Mr. Met patch and the original Mets kid club patch.

“One of my favorite patches is the baby Mets patch as I am now a dad,” Phil said. “I also appreciate the scout day patch as I’m an Eagle scout and remember going to Shea Stadium as a kid.”

“Patchman Phil” is certainly one of the more unique and devoted baseball fans out there. If you ever attend a Mets game on a Saturday, consider stopping by section 412 to meet the iconic fan.

