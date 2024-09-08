Mets win streak snapped at 9, Espinal’s double lifts Reds to 3-1 win

Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after being called out on strikes in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Santiago Espinal’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning off reliever Phil Maton lifted the Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Mets on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field, snapping New York’s win streak at nine games.

The momentary bobble during a red-hot stretch saw the Mets (78-65) finish their six-game homestand with a 5-1 record. However, it kept the door open for the Atlanta Braves to draw level with New York for the third and final Wild Card spot after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings on Sunday.

The Mets now hit the road for a six-game road trip that begins in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Their bats were kept quiet by six different Reds pitchers, generating just one run on four hits — Starling Marte’s RBI single in the sixth being the only production coming from the offense. They went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position while leaving seven men on base.

It was not nearly enough to support starting pitcher Luis Severino, who allowed just one run on five hits in 6.2 innings of work while striking out eight and walking two.

The righty did not allow a hit through his first four innings but found himself in a tight jam in the fifth. Jake Fraley broke the seal for Cincinnati when he looped a double over the diving third baseman, Mark Vientos, in shallow left field to lead off the frame. The next batter, Espinal, singled to put runners at the corners.

Severino helped himself by picking Espinal off at second before striking out Noelvi Marte and Will Benson to keep the Reds off the board.

Marte provided the breakthrough in the bottom of the sixth inning off Cincinnati reliever Emilio Santillan with a single to center field to score Pete Alonso from second. The Mets slugger drew a one-out walk and moved to second when Jose Iglesias singled to left.

The Reds provided an immediate answer in the top of the seventh when Noelvi Marte drove home Jake Fraley from second with a single. Fraley, who reached first on a fielder’s choice, moved into scoring position on a wild pitch from Severino.

It was Severino’s last batter of the afternoon as he was pulled for Reed Garrett, leaving without an opportunity for a win despite the stellar effort.

Maton, who had been one of the Mets’ most reliable relievers since his acquisition in July, hit Spencer Steer to lead off the eighth inning before allowing a single to Ty France to put two runners on. Espinal drove them both home with a double down the left-field line, putting Cincinnati up two.

It was the first time the Mets trailed during their entire six-game homestand, which began with a sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

