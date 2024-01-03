Mets’ Ronny Mauricio undergoes knee surgery to repair ACL: Timetable set for 8-12 months

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.

The procedure, which was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, usually requires an 8-to-12-month timeframe before Mauricio could return to action.

Mauricio, 22, suffered the injury during a Dominican Winter League game on Dec. 10 while on the basepaths. After faking a break from first, he went to stop short but instead, fell to the dirt in discomfort before being helped off the field. Just two days later, the Mets announced that surgery was required, immediately putting his 2024 season in jeopardy.

Even at the earliest end of the typical timetable put forth by the Mets, Mauricio would not return to action until at least September.

His absence is a significant one for the NL East club, who expected their No. 4 prospect to compete for the starting job at third base alongside Brett Baty and potentially Mark Vientos. As of now, the job appears to be Baty’s, though David Stearns did bring in utility man Joey Wendle and could potentially bring in a veteran like Justin Turner as a potential third-base and designated hitter option.

After a scorching showing in the minors in 2023, Mauricio was a September call-up to the big club, appearing in 26 games — mostly at second and third base. He hit .248 with a .643 OPS, two home runs, nine RBI, and seven stolen bases while looking comfortable at second base.

The natural shortstop had to move away from his position during his development after New York acquired Francisco Lindor. While he’s played mostly second base, the organization was working on his defensive play at third base. They also expressed an interest to have him play some left field last season.

For more on Ronny Mauricio and the Mets, visit AMNY.com