World Series TV schedule

New York Mets third baseman David Wright talks with Michael Cuddyer during a workout day at Citi Field on Tuesday, October 6, 2015. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

A look at the TV schedule for the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals.

Game 1: at Kansas City, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8:07 p.m. on Fox

Game 2: at Kansas City, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8:07 p.m. on Fox

Game 3: at New York, Friday, Oct. 30, 8:07 p.m. on Fox

Game 4: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:07 p.m. on Fox

*Game 5: at New York, Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:15 p.m. on Fox

*Game 6: at Kansas City, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 8:07 p.m. on Fox

*Game 7: at Kansas City, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8:07 p.m. on Fox

* if necessary