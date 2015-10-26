World Series TV schedule

A look at the TV schedule for the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals.
Game 1: at Kansas City, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8:07 p.m. on Fox
Game 2: at Kansas City, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8:07 p.m. on Fox
Game 3: at New York, Friday, Oct. 30, 8:07 p.m. on Fox
Game 4: at New York, Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:07 p.m. on Fox
*Game 5: at New York, Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:15 p.m. on Fox
*Game 6: at Kansas City, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 8:07 p.m. on Fox
*Game 7: at Kansas City, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8:07 p.m. on Fox
* if necessary